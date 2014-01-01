Cristiano Ronaldo equals Messi's record: Wins 5th Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid's Portuguese attacker Cristiano Ronaldo has won his 5th France Football Ballon d'Or, equalling Lionel Messi's tally of the number of times either player has won the award.



Gianluigi Biffon came in fourth just missing the top 3 being the only Juventus and Serie A player in the top 10 whilst La Liga had 4 with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain having 3 players each on the top 10.



​1st: Cristiani Rinaldo (Real Madrid).

​2nd: Lionel Messi: (FC Barcelona).

​3rd: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

​4th: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus)

​5th: Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

​6th: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

​7th: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

​8th: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

​9th: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

10th: Harry Kane (Tottenham)

​11th: Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain).

12th: Isco (Real Madrid).

13th: Luis Suarez (FC Barcelona).

14th: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).

15th: Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

16th: Marcelo (Real Madrid).

17th: Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

18th: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid).

19th: Eden Hazard (Chelsea).

20th: David De Gea (Manchester United).

21st: Leonardo Bonucci (AC Milan) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund).

23rd : Sadio Mane (Liverpool FC.)

24th: Radamel Falcao (AS Monaco).

25th: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).

26th: Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid).

27th: Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich).

28th: Edin Dzeko (AS Roma) .

29th: Dries Mertens (Napoli) & Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool).

