Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at critics with Instagram post
01 August at 19:20Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at his critics with a bizarre social media post via Instagram, following his current court case regarding tax evasion, according to the Daily Mirror.
In the picture, he is stood in a god-like pose in the midst of bars of light emanating from him.
He also put the caption roughly translated in English as: “What bothers people is my brightness, insects only attack lamps that shine !!!!
Jacque Talbot
