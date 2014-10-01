Cristiano Ronaldo: "I'm the greatest"

Cristiano Ronaldo has been insisting that he is now the greatest player of all time after winning his 5th ever Balon D'or. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are now the two only players in the history of the sport to win 5 Balon d'or awards. The Portuguese star has won back-to-back UCL trophies as he also won the 2016 Euro cup with his country. Here is what Cristiano told France Football :



" Best in the history of the game? Well I don't see anyone better than me at this moment in time. I can do it all. I don't see any players who have achieved things that I can't achieve. I think that I am the most complete player in the history of the game. There are things that I do that many others can't do. Talent? Well since the age of 14 or so, I knew that I was different from the other kids. I then started playing with Sporting and I also realized that I was pretty good at Manchester United. I was a youngster but I was playing with players like Giggs and Ferdinand. I knew that I had a special talent within me....".