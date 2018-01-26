Cristiano Ronaldo: "I want to stay here, I love this club"
26 January at 22:25Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about Real Madrid. The Portuguese was awarded the Best Footballer of the Year title by Dongqiudi. He spoke to the press (via Marca.com) as he talked about numerous topics:
"Real Madrid? I love to live in Madrid and I have been there since 2009. I really like the weather, the people and it's very close to Portugal. You can actually get there by car which is why I love to live in Spain. It is a great country. I surely want to stay with Real Madrid and I love the club a lot. Barcelona? We won't give up but it won't be easy. UCL? Well I think it's clear that a UCL title would save the season for us. We are all very disappointed by our situation but it is still early. It's clear that if we are to win the Champions league, then people will say that we had a great season. Kick in the face versus Deportivo? Many players try to get me off my game by commiting fouls but this time I wasn't as lucky. I am still handsome and I see well so there isn't any issues, I am okay. Ballon d'or? I didn't think that winning 5 ballon d'or's was possible for me but I did it. I am very proud of what I have accomplished and I want to continue like this. World Cup? I always said that I wanted to win an important title with the Portuguese national team and we did so in 2016. I would like to win the World Cup for sure but my objective has been achieved. Retirement? My plan is to retire at 41 but this is not easy to achieve...".
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
