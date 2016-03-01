Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Juve wanted me but I chose Man United'

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to Sky Sport in an interview with Juve legend Alessandro Del Piero, here is what he had to say about his transfer to United:



" I want to be honest as everyone knows. When I was 17 years old and I started playing for Sporting Lisbon, many clubs had interest in me. Jorge Mendes has always been very important for me as he always gave me the right advice. Yes I recall that Juventus also had interest in me and I was very happy since they are a great club. At the same time, there were clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United and others. The team that offered me the best conditions was Manchester United and it was a dream of mine to play in the English Premier league. I preferred the EPL to the Italian Serie A and United gave me this opportunity. Ferguson helped me a lot but so did Mendes as he helped me arrive in Manchester...".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)