Cristiano Ronaldo meets disabled Napoli fan ahead of Champions League clash
07 March at 16:40Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo made one of his fans happy yesterday as soon as Real Madrid arrived in their hotel in Naples city centre. The Merengues will be facing the Serie A giants in the return leg of the Champions League round of 16 today after beating the partenopei 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.
According to Corriere del Mezzogiorno (via Fanpage), the Portuguese star invited a disabled Napoli fan to spend some time with him and the rest of his Real Madrid teammates. Ronaldo is reported to have passed by a security guy who was talking to the mum of his fan.
Cristiano gave them the permission to enter the hotel and took some selfies with his special fan. A small gift that will surely mean a lot for the girl and his family that have been waiting for Ronaldo and his teammates in front of the Merengues hotel for several hours.
