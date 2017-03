Real Madrid starmade one of his fans happy yesterday as soon as Real Madrid arrived in their hotel in Naples city centre. The Merengues will be facing the Serie A giants in the return leg of the Champions League round of 16 today after beating the partenopei 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. According to Corriere del Mezzogiorno (via Fanpage), the Portuguese star invited a disabled Napoli fan to spend some time with him and the rest of his Real Madrid teammates. Ronaldo is reported to have passed by a security guy who was talking to the mum of his fan.Cristiano gave them the permission to enter the hotel and took some selfies with his special fan. A small gift that will surely mean a lot for the girl and his family that have been waiting for Ronaldo and his teammates in front of the Merengues hotel for several hours.