Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the first thing he noticed at Man Utd in Nike commercial

Nike are ready to launch their brand new Mercurial Vapor and Cristiano Ronaldo is one of their main front-men for their new commercial. The Portuguese ace has released a very quick and interesting interview revealing the first thing he noticed when he joined Manchester United: “At the beginning I was dreaming to be the best player in the world. Friend of mine were looking at me like: ‘What are you talking about’. In my mind I think I have potential. When I started with Manchester this is what I started to believe. I didn’t see many people with my talent, my dedication, my work, my ethic of football. No one is gonna be compared with me, nobody is going to be Cristiano Ronaldo.”



Watch the full commercial below.

