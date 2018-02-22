Cristiano Ronaldo set to have a say in Real Madrid signings
22 February at 15:50Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's presence is set to have a massive influence on which players the clubs signs in the upcoming summer transfer window.
While Ronaldo, now 33, has continued to be an important player for the Los Blancos this season, his goals and influence on the pitch has certainly declined. He has scored 25 times in all competitions, with Real currently fourth in the La Liga.
Mundo Deportivo suggest that while Ronaldo is still a Real player, he is unhappy and wants to become the highest paid player in the world. His presence at the club though, will determine a lot of signings at the club.
Harry Kane is one big option and while Ronaldo wants him, it would be tough for the Tottenham superstar to settle into the side with Ronaldo now playing as a centre-forward more often. The likes of Mauro Icardi and Robert Lewandowski too would not want to play second-fiddle to Ronaldo.
One big objective is Neymar. While PSG may be unwilling to allow the Brazilian leave because of what was spent on him, Real could be willing to offer either Gareth Bale or Karim Benzema in exchange. Another issue could be whether Real will want to have two superstar players in the side- two plays who want to be the highest paid players in the world.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
