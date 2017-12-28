Shocking reports from Mundo Deportivo suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo intends to return his Ballon D’or to France Football as he believes that Lionel Messi deserved it more.

The Los Blancos sustained a painful 3-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona this past weekend in the El Clasico and they fell further behind their fierce rivals, in the process. It was after this game that Ronaldo told his teammates that he wants to return the Ballon D’or because he didn’t deserve it, despite the other players telling him that he did.

Mundo Deportivo suggest that after having spent time with his family during Christmas, Ronaldo wants to return the accolade to France Football and has already contacted the FFF chief to make his decision known to him. Ronaldo told reportedly FFF: “I was wrong to say that I am the best player in history, but Messi is the best. I want to return the ball and I don’t deserve it.”

Ronaldo’s close friend Badr Hari has told Ronaldo to reconsider his options, but Ronaldo is intent on returning the accolade.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)