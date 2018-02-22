Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked Juventus fans for applauding his second goal against the Old Lady yesterday.



In what turned out to be a rather one-sided game at the end of it, Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice against Massimiliano Allegri's men and set up Marcelo for the side's third and the Los Blancos cruised to an impressive 3-0 win over the Old Lady in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League last night.



It was Ronaldo's second goal that captured the attention of the whole world. The overhead kick drew applause from the Juventus fans and while speaking to UEFA.com in an interview after the game, Ronaldo said: "It was an incredible moment. I have to say thank you to all the supporters, what they did was something that has never happened to me in my career."



"It was a great goal, fantastic. I didn't expect myself to score like that."



Talking of the game, the Portuguese said: "We scored three goals against Juventus, a great team. We played well. I helped my team and scored twice. It was a nice evening and now we have to think about the second leg. In football, everything is possible, so lets think about the second and we'll see what happens."

