Croatia boss reveals why Perisic snubbed Man Utd move

No secret Ivan Perisic was one of Manchester United’s top summer targets with José Mourinho who had been pushing to sign the talented Croatian starlet. The Portuguese tactician, however, failed to wrap up a deal for the Inter star given that the nerazzurri were not open to sell the player for less than € 55 million, a fee which was too expensive for Manchester United.



Perisic had reached a verbal agreement with Manchester United but did not push to leave Inter with new Inter boss Luciano Spalletti who eventually convinced him to stay at Inter and a pen a new deal with the club.



Calciomercato.com exclusively reported a few weeks ago that Perisic is set to sign a contract extension with the Serie A giants and Croatia boss Ante Cacic has confirmed that Perisic will soon sign a new deal with Inter.



“Ivan is very happy at Inter. They have a new manager and he feels important now. I know he is happy in Milan and that the club is preparing a new contract for him.”



​Perisic is going to sign a new € 5 million-a-year contract expiring in 2021. Perisic’s current salary is around € 3 million-a-year.

