Manchester United’s interest in Croatian midfielder Ivan Perisic is nothing new; the Premier League club have been monitoring the 28-year-old Inter Milan player for many months now and boss Jose Mourinho even took a trip to Zagreb to see the player representing his country in the recent World Cup qualifiers.





The Sun is claiming however, that things may be about to take an even bigger turn with the player having recently switched agents and who is now being controlled by Balkan transfer guru Fali Ramadani. His new representatives are confident they can secure him a £100,000-a-week deal at Old Trafford next season with La Gazzetta dello Sport claiming that Mourinho is ready to offer his current employers £51M to ensure he gets his man.

Perisic recently committed himself to a new deal at the San Siro until 2020 but the Portuguese tactician is convinced he can lure him away this summer as he looks to revamp his United side.