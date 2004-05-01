Full-time: Crotone 0 - 1 Napoli: As it happened

Welcome to our live coverage of tonight's Serie A fixture between Crotone and Napoli at the Stadio Ezio Scida. Below you will find everything you need to know before and during the match.



Napoli have won both of their previous Serie A encounters with Crotone, scoring five goals and conceding one.



In the last meeting between these two sides (March 2017), Napoli kept 81.2% of possession: a Serie A all-time record since Opta began recording this data (2004/05).

Crotone have lost five of their last six league games, winning the other one against Chievo (at home).



A win for Napoli will see them reach 48 points: in the last 10 Serie A campaigns, only Juventus in 2013/14 have done better (52 points) after the starting 19 games.



Napoli have won eight of their last nine Serie A away games (D1), the Partenopei have kept four clean sheets in these matches.



Napoli are unbeaten in their last 22 Serie A away games (W19 D3), the longest current run in the top-flight.



Napoli have recouped the most points (15) from trailing situations in Serie A this season.

Crotone have conceded the joint-most goals (seven) in the last 15 minutes of play in Serie A this term; they are also yet to score a goal in the last 15 mins.



​Marek Hamsik has scored in both of his last two Serie A appearances, the last time he found the net in three consecutive league games was in January 2016.



José Maria Callejon, who scored at the Scida last season, has scored just once in his last 12 Serie A appearances.



