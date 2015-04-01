In what proved to be a comfortable opening day outing, AC Milan picked up an impressive 3-0 win over lowly Crotone on Sunday evening at the Stadio Ezio Scida in Calabria. First half goals from Franck Kessie, Suso and young Patrick Cutrone were enough to hand the rossoneri the foundation to win the game.

The game started off in disastrous fashion for Davide Nicola’s men as defender Federico Ceccherini was sent off for a foul in the box, leaving the referee with no other option other than to point to the spot. The resulting penalty was slotted into the bottom corner by Franck Kessie, who was making his first start in Serie A for Milan, since joining from Atalanta in the summer.

It seemed all too easy for the visitors to break past the Crotone defence with the majority of attacks coming from the right-flank. Suso did well to use his pace in the 18th minute to cross perfectly for Cutrone to score his first ever league goal for the Rossoneri.

The same combination helped Milan grab a third soon after. Cutrone managed to set up Suso in the 23rd minute to triple Milan’s advantage.

Montella’s resorted to playing a 4-3-3 formation, much like how he started off in the Europa League qualifying clash against Macedonian outfit Shkendija. The big surprise were the inclusions of youngsters Manuel Locatelli and Patrick Cutrone in the side, as Riccardo Montolivo and summer signing Andre Silva dropped to the bench.

Check out our gallery to see how Milan players rated on opening night:



Kaustubh Pandey (@TheFootyMad)