Frank de Boer is ready for his new Premier League adventure at Crystal Palace. As reported by The Sun, the Dutch tactician has asked the club to shop for players with a specific style of play. After buying Riedewald from Ajax and Dann's renewal, the ex Inter coach’s newest desire would be to sign 19 year old Timothy Fosu-Mensah, a Manchester United defender.

Fosu-Mensah played under de Boer when the two were both associated with Ajax, and the coach and player know each other well. Crystal Palace are thought to be interested in bringing the player in on a loan, to solidify the squad under new coach de Boer. In the meantime, the club is also waiting at the window for Arsenal's Calum Chambers.

With a deep and talented squad, Timothy Fosu-Mensah’s chance of regular playing time at Manchester is relatively limited. Perhaps a loan deal offers the player a chance to grow with more responsibility and consistent time on the pitch.



@davidbaleno, adapted and translated

