Crystal Palace closing in on Babacar

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, English Premier League side Crystal Palace are closing in on the signing of Fiorentina striker Khouma Babacar.



Despite the fact the Londoners have yet to present an official offer to the Viola hierarchy, reports suggest they are readying a bid of around €15 million (including bonuses) for the 24-year-old. Impressively, he averages a goal every 90 minutes though he has failed to establish himself as a starter under Stefano Pioli. Negotiations are set to continue in the coming days.



The Tuscan club stands to make a substantial profit should the deal go through, considering the fact he joined the club at a very young age. Indeed, he has also been tracked by the likes of West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United. The Senegalese is still well liked in Florence, but the club would be willing to cash in on him if a reasonable offer arrives.



(La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)