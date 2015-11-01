Crystal Palace cool their interest in Evra as Schlupp joins the Selhurst Park

Juventus defender Patrice Evra has recently emerged as a possible transfer target of Crystal Palace. The Frenchman runs out of contract at the end of the current campaign and Juventus have an option to extend his stay at the club for one more season. Trouble is, the former Manchester United left-back is considering leaving the J Stadium six months before the natural expiration of his contract.



Crystal Palace, however, have cooled their interest in the experienced French defender as the Eagles have just announced the signing of Jeff Schlupp from Leicester City for € 13 million. The former Foxes defender plays as left-back, the same role of Evra and the Premier League club are not likely to make one more bid to sign the 36-year-old Juventus defender.



Valencia have offered Evra to join the club in January though the former Man Utd star dreams of a return at the Old Trafford. Manchester United, however, have yet to make an official proposal to welcome him back home in the current transfer window. The France International is now in two minds as he doesn’t know whether to stay at Juventus or join Valencia until the end of the season. Crystal Palace can’t be considered an option for his future anymore.

