Crystal Palace goalie wants exit to keep Bleus spot
27 March at 17:20Steve Mandanda could be tempted to leave Crystal Palace to boost his prospects of playing for France, the latest reports from the continent confirm.
The former Marseille goalkeeper has been linked to a return to his former club by l’Equipe - whom he represented from 2007 to last summer - so that he can finally realise his ambition of playing regular football for his country. Always behind someone - especially Spurs’ Hugo Lloris - the 31-year-old has been limited to substitute appearances or games against weaker opponents.
Palace are currently a weak proposition, who are playing for survival in the Premier League, where they are 16th, too close for comfort.
Marseille, on the other hand, have been bought out by Frank McCourt, who has big ambitions for the club, and has already been splashing the cash on players to bring the French club back to the Champions League.
L’Equipe (via Le10Sport) had written not long ago that Mandanda had met with OM’s director of sport, Andoni Zubizarreta, back over the winter period.
Could he end up doing a Payet too?
