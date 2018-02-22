Since a 3-1 win in the Premier League in November 2014, Crystal Palace have lost each of their last three home meetings with Liverpool in all competitions.



The Reds haven’t completed a Premier League double over Palace since the 1997-98 campaign when they were managed by Roy Evans.



The Eagles have conceded the first goal in 20 different Premier League games this season, more than any other side. However, they’ve come back to gain 12 points from these games (W3 D3 L14) – only Bournemouth (15) and Everton (13) have gained more.



Liverpool haven’t lost back-to-back away league games since February 2017 (vs Hull and Leicester).



Liverpool have won 678 top-flight away games, just one fewer than Arsenal’s record haul of 679.



Christian Benteke has scored six goals in eight Premier League appearances against Liverpool, only three fewer than he managed in 29 league games for the Reds in the 2015-16 season.