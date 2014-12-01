



Crystal Palace have won just one of their last 11 Premier League games against Man City, losing the other 10.



Manchester City have won their last two games against Crystal Palace by a 5-0 scoreline – only once in top-flight history has a team won three consecutive league games against an opponent by a 5+ goal margin (Manchester City vs Derby between February 1937 and January 1938).



The Citizens have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last nine Premier League games against Crystal Palace.



If Manchester City win this game, they will have won their last eight games against Crystal Palace in all competitions. They’ve only had three longer winning runs against an opponent – 13 vs West Bromwich Albion (2012-current), 11 vs Newcastle (2009-2014) and nine vs Sunderland (2002-2009).



Manchester City haven’t ended a calendar year with a victory in the Premier League since 2013 – they lost 0-1 at Liverpool in 2016, drew 0-0 away at Leicester in 2015 and drew 2-2 at home to Burnley in 2014.



The Citizens have won their last six Premier League encounters with London sides by an aggregate score of 20-3.