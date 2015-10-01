A new suitor has joined the race for Inter striker Eder: Crystal Palace!

The Eagles are looking for extra firepower (Christian Benteke hasn’t exactly had a vintage season), and the Italo-Brazilian is looking for more playing time.



​While he was at least employed occasionally last season, the 29-year-old has found his playing time so reduced that he wants to try elsewhere, the Corriere dello Sport claim.



And to think that the Italian international had rejected Claudio Ranieri and Leicester City in the summer of 2015. They would go on to win the Premier League title, while Eder would languish on the Inter bench, scoring only once in 14 games.



Former Inter Coach Roy Hodgson is interested in the Brazilian, and has €10-11 million ready in order to convince the striker to join. He recently signed a new deal that would keep him at the club until 2021.



The Eagles are ready to swoop… to offer Eder a new future, and Inter a €4-5 million profit on his sale.