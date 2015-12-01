Things didn’t quite go to plan for Frank De Boer in London.

The former Inter Coach was sacked after Matchday 4 in the Premier League, his team having lost each and every single game, and not scored a goal, either.

It now transpires from a Daily Mail report that the former Barcelona and Ajax star was considered

Having lasted 85 days as Inter Milan boss last year, De Boer only survived 77 days in South London, despite being highly touted over a five-week courtship period.

The DM claim that the Dutchman was considered to be a “bit of a weirdo”, and another source had the Dutchman being difficult to get along with. In an environment where the likes of Sam Allardyce and Tony Pulis had ruled the roost, having a quiet, pensive manager just jarred with some of the players.

He clashed with Damien Delaney, who was sidelined by De Boer, but was also popular with the players, and whose views were respected by owner Steve Parish.