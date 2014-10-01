Crystal Palace star confirms Marseille came knocking in January with €12m deal
07 February at 19:15Yohann Cabaye has confirmed that big bucks Ligue 1 club Olympique Marseille were after him in January.
The Crystal Palace star was made an offer by the French giants - who have recently been acquired by LA Dodgers owner Frank McCourt.
The scorer of five Premier League goals last year, Cabaye told L’Equipe Enquete (via Le10Sport) that Marseille were interested in signing him.
Le 10Sport confirm that Crystal Palace were willing to sell the 31-year-old midfielder to OM for a measly €12 million, but that he finally chose to stay with the Eagles to help them fight for survival.
“It’s flattering because OM are one of the big French clubs.
“I have my life in London, and my club and I are in a difficult spot right now.
“I try to help as much as I can.
“I have a lot of respect for Coach Rudi Garcia, but I have something going on with my current club”.
