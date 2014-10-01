Yohann Cabaye has confirmed that big bucks Ligue 1 club Olympique Marseille were after him in January.

The Crystal Palace star was made an offer by the French giants - who have recently been acquired by LA Dodgers owner Frank McCourt.

The scorer of five Premier League goals last year, Cabaye

t

Le 10Sport confirm that Crystal Palace were willing to sell the 31-year-old midfielder to OM for a measly

“It’s flattering because OM are one of the big French clubs.

“I have my life in London, and my club and I are in a difficult spot right now.

“I try to help as much as I can.

“I have a lot of respect for Coach Rudi Garcia, but I have something going on with my current club”.