It appears that Crystal Palace star Yohann Cabaye doesn't want to go anywhere, despite being recently linked to Marseille.



“Cabaye wants to stay in the Premier League above everything else,”

“This could be at Crystal Palace - where he still has a year left on his deal - or with another club, since he has other options.

“He’s very happy in the Premier League, where his reputation is still very good. He has no intention of returning to France”.

These statements are a big shock, coming only four days after frustrated Palace Coach Sam Allardyce had revealed that the Frenchman was tempted by a return to Ligue 1 via Marseille.

"He would like to keep the club up. Reading between the lines, he would like to go to Marseille if they made a big enough bid for him,"

Marseille are attempting to quickly climb their way up the Ligue 1 table, now under new ownership, with Frank McCourt taking over the club and acquiring the likes of Dimitri Payet, Patrice Evra and Morgan Sanson.

"In today's world and today's society, if he does the job for us and keeps us up and Marseille offer us millions of pounds, then Steve (Parish, Palace's chairman) will say 'Should we or shouldn't we?'. But I would prefer to keep him.

"What happens in the summer? Who knows? There will be some comings, there will be some goings and that happens at every football club now. Too much these days."