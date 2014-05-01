Crystal Palace to compete with Fiorentina for former Juventus defender
30 January at 15:50Martin Caceres could finally find himself a job at last, if Crystal Palace Coach Sam Allardyce has anything to say about it.
The former Barcelona defender has been out of a job since the summer, when he was dumped by Juventus because of his extracurricular tastes.
Still only 29, the former Uruguayan international has been linked with Fiorentina, and also had a trial with Inter earlier this season, only to fail.
Palace Coach Sam Allardyce seems very interested in Caceres, if his latest words are anything to go by:
“Caceres is one who may appear after the window as he’s not attached to a club. Yes, I have an interest,” he said (via the Standard).
“We’re still hunting for at least two players. We’re sitting with as many people as we possibly can, particularly yesterday.”
Caceres is known for his versatility, and can be used as a right-back and centre-back.
