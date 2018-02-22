Crystal Palace have lost their last five Premier League games against Tottenham Hotspur, scoring just one goal in the process. However, the Eagles did win an FA Cup fifth round match against the Lilywhites in February 2016.



Spurs will be looking to win three consecutive away league games against Crystal Palace for the first time in their history.



Crystal Palace have kept just one clean sheet in their last 27 Premier League London derbies.



Indeed, only Fulham (0.91) have won fewer points per game in Premier League London derbies than Crystal Palace (0.92).



Spurs have won more points in 2018 than any other Premier League side (15 – P7 W4 D3 L0) and are the only side yet to lose so far this year.



Palace have scored five Premier League penalties this season, with no side scoring more (level with Everton and Man City); Spurs are one of three sides (also Leicester and Man City) yet to concede from the spot.