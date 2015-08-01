Juventus are waiting only on Patrice Evra to agree to move to Crystal Palace, according to

Palace are ready to water down their economic commitment for the former French international by still paying him €2.5 million… but over two seasons!

Disappointed with his lack of playing time at Juventus, the 35-year-old is being linked with a move to London.

The former Manchester United man had also been linked to a return to his former club, as well as Valencia, who have recently signed former Juventus team-mate Simone Zaza.

Palace’s new Coach, Sam Allardyce, has said that he wants defensive reinforcements to keep the club up. The Eagles are currently 16th, floating perilously above the relegation zone.

Will Juventus be able to offload this player on the wrong side of 30?

