Arsenal are aiming to reach their first European semi-final since 2008/09, when they faced Manchester United in the Champions League after eliminating Villarreal in the quarter-final.



The last Russian team to reach a major European semi-final were Zenit St Petersburg in the 2007/08 UEFA Cup, while CSKA haven’t reached that stage since 2004/05, also in the UEFA Cup, going on to win the competition that season.



Only once previously has a team lost a first leg Europa League knockout tie by three goals and progressed to the next round – Valencia against FC Basel at the quarter-final stage in 2013/14 (lost first leg 3-0, won second leg 5-0).



English teams are unbeaten in eight European trips to Moscow (W5 D3) since Aston Villa lost 2-0 to CSKA in the UEFA Cup in February 2009.



The Gunners, however, are winless in three European visits to Russia under Arsene Wenger (D1 L2), scoring just one goal across those three matches, all against sides from Moscow (Spartak, Lokomotiv and CSKA).



Mesut Özil has provided four assists in his last three Europa League matches, assisting two away at Milan and two in the first leg against CSKA.