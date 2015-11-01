Cuadrado: 'Muriel? Tonight we will sleep together!'

Juan Cuadrado was in a great mood after the Sampdoria-Juventus game, here is what he had to say to Sky Sport: “We knew this wasn't going to be an easy game for us and we are happy to come away with all three points. Allegri? He is often like this. During a game he always tries to motivate us and it's perfect like this. Muriel? Yes we are great friends and tonight I will be sleeping at his house since we are both going to be joining the Colombian national team tomorrow! We are happy to have finished on a high before the international break“.



Juventus are looking to win a 6th consecutive league title which would be a first in the history of the Italian Serie A. They are coming off a 1-0 win versus Sampdoria thanks to a goal from Cuadrado. They will now have a week off since the International break begins tomorrow.