Tomorrow, Juventus is expected to face a tough match against Gasperini’s Atalanta, who are challenging for Europe. On the eve, besides Massimiliano Allegri's words at the press conference, Juan Cuadrado also exposes a message on Instagram. The message was rather simple and direct. "Ready for tomorrow. To the end, Go Juventus!". It seems nothing out of the ordinary, a classic slogan on the eve of a match. The Colombian, however, accompanies everything with a photo, in which he is wearing the Juventus jersey of next season.

Of course the jersey was adidas, obviously in the Bianconeri striped style, with J in place of the classic logo. The photo is a spoiler ahead of next season, and surely a gaffe as the tweet has been removed by Cuadrado. If nothing else, it gives fans a snapshot of how the jersey will look next season, albeit without the Scudetto badge or possible Coppa Italia badge.