Inter Milan have been linked with yet another young Argentine star; 18-year-old midfielder Tomas Cuello to be precise and the player himself has been talking to FC Inter News where he gave an update on the situation.



“Yes, it’s true, I have spoken with the Nerazzurri and my representatives are continuing to negotiate with the club.

“To be linked with a club like Inter makes me really happy. It would be a dream to play for them.”



He was also asked if it had been his ambition to play in Europe, to which he replied; “Of course, it would please me to wear the Inter shirt and I would also love to play in the Premier League.”



The youngster, who currently plays for Club Atletico Tucuman, was aksed who were his idols and unsurprisingly, he declared; “Lionel Messi and some people in the South American press have already compared me to him.”