AC Milan youngster Patrick Cutrone has issued an apology following his handball goal against Serie A rivals Lazio yesterday.



In what was a rather thrilling game in the Serie A yesterday, AC Milan ran out deserved 2-1 winners against Simone Inzaghi's Lazio at the San Siro. Goals from Patrick Cutrone and Giacomo Bonaventura were enough to hand the rossoneri all three points, despite Adam Marusic's equalizer after Cutrone's strike.







It was the young Italian's goal that drew the attention of many. He appeared to have used his hand to score in the 15th minute and the fact that the goal stood despite the presence of VAR has surprised many, including Lazio boss Inzaghi himself.



Cutrone took to Instagram to apologise for the incident. He put up a story, saying: "I saw the footage of the goal. In a moment of adrenaline and instinct, I tried to hit the normally. It was involuntary thing and I'm sorry if my honesty is being questioned."





Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)