AC Milan’s 2-0 win over Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night was not only their first away victory over the Giallorossi since 2011, but one that was orchestrated by the fruits of the clubs exceptional youth academy.



Patrick Cutrone and Davide Calabria got the goals at one end, Gianluigi Donnarumma kept them out at the other; it looks like a marriage made in heaven between new coach Gennaro Gattuso and one of Italy’s most famous football clubs.



CEO Marco Fassone was positively gleaming from ear to ear after this latest victory, their seventh in their last eight and he was keen to explain that the Rossoneri have already rejected offers for the 20-year-old Cutrone whilst the interest surrounding Donnarumma has been well documented over the past 12 months.



Milan’s strategy seems totally different to that of clubs such as Roma and city rivals Inter. With Financial Fair-Play at the heart of everything that Milan does off the field, to have outstanding talents such as the ones already stated, plus the likes of Manuel Locatelli, is a signpost to the future and a giant step away from the past.



Italian football and indeed European football needs a strong AC Milan; with their new kids on the block, those wishes look set to be realised.