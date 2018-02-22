Cutrone set to sign new Milan deal
24 March at 10:50AC Milan youngster Patrick Cutrone is set to pen a renewal with the rossoneri, CalcioMercato understand.
The 20-year-old Italian has been Milan's most effective forward this season, despite the purchases of Andre Silva and Nikola Kalinic this past summer. In 32 appearances in all competitions with Rino Gattuso's men this season, Cutrone has found the back of the net 13 times already. He is currently the club's highest goalscorer for the season and was the club highest goal-getter in the calendar year of 2017.
CalcioMercato can reveal that the youngster is set to pen a new deal with the rossoneri, but it will happen after Easter.
Milan, especially Gattuso, see Cutrone as a big part of their future plans and want to keep him away from everyone. Borussia Dortmund were reportedly told to be interested in signing the striker, but he too wants to stay at his childhood club.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
