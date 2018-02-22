Dani Alves admits that PSG must prove it's more than money

Paris Saint-Germain must show they are about more than simply shattering transfer records when they host Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, says defender Dani Alves.



Madrid hold a 3-1 lead from the first leg of the last-16 tie at the Santiago Bernabeu last month, while PSG must do without Neymar due to the Brazilian superstar's broken metatarsal.



Progressing through such ties is a must, according to Alves, if PSG are to prove vast Qatari investment has produced a team of genuine substance.



"What are PSG missing? Matches like this to show that Paris is not all about money," the former Barca favourite said at a pre-match news conference.



"I came here because I am a competitor – it's in my blood. And being part of the history of the club isn't something you can buy.



"If I speak to the squad, I'll say we have to seize this important moment. History is there to be changed.



"Changing history was one of the big reasons I came here and now we have to do it. We can't even think about it – we just have to do it. And we believe we can.



"We think we can go through because of the first leg. We were superior to them in our play and the chances we created.



"We have to do that for the full 90 minutes this time. It's a huge motivation to be able to knock out the holders."