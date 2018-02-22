Dani Alves and Neymar react to Psg's Champions League elimination

Former Juventus and Barcelona defender Dani Alves has expressed his delight that his children are not major fans of football.



​During an interview with Globo, the Brazilian said: “Do my children love football? No, thank God. Football is losing that spark that made me want to be a player. Today football has turned into a business. I like it less and less.



​Neymar has spoken about PSG’s elimination from the Champions League. The French giants were eliminated during the last-16 phase of this seasons Champions League by Real Madrid last week which would have done nothing to eliminate their underachievers tag which they have in the Champions League.



Neymar said: “I think this is a moment of transition, a general connection is missing and this is reflected on the field”.



Neymar is reportedly also unsettled at the French club despite having only joined last summer from Barcelona and rumours have surfaced which have suggested that he could exit at the end of the season.

