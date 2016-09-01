Dani Alves could leave Juventus at the end of the season
14 February at 22:45Juventus star Dani Alves joined the Serie A giants as a free agent last summer signing a two-year deal after spending eight seasons at Barcelona winning every possible trophy one could imagine. The Brazilian star, however, picked up a fibula injury last November and had remained out of action for over two months.
The former Barcelona star has recently returned to action but according to reports in Italy his future at the J Stadium is in serious doubt.
Ilbianconero.com reports that the 33-year-old defender has attracted the interest of Arab, Americans and Chinese clubs which are ready to offer him big-money to spend the last years of his career away from Juventus.
Dani Alves’ contract with Juventus expires in June 2018 but his J Stadium exit may happen before that date. Either him or Stephan Lichtsteiner, in fact, will be leaving Turin at the end of the season as Juventus are planning to sign a new, young right-back during the summer transfer window.
