Dani Alves creates Whatsapp group to convince Barcelona star to move to Juventus
12 January at 17:40Dani Alves left Barcelona last summer to move to Juventus in a free transfer after an eight-year spell at the Nou Camp where he had imposed himself as one of the best right-backs in the world. His former teammate Javier Mascherano was also linked with a move to Juventus, but the Argentinean decided to sign a contract extension with Barcelona instead of moving to the J Stadium last summer.
Now, another Barcelona star is rumoured to be a transfer target of the Old Lady. Croatia star Ivan Rakitic is said to be not happy anymore at the Nou Camp due to his bad relationship with the Catalans’ boss Luis Enrique. According to British tabloid the Sun, Dani Alves wants to make the most of Rakitic’s unhappiness to convince him to move to Turin the summer.
The Sun reports that Dani Alves has created a Whatsapp group including Barcelona’s midfield star Rakitic as well as his compatriots Mario Mandzukic and Marko Pjaca who are currently under contract with Juventus. According to the report, Dani Alves usually sends pictures of the Juventus Stadium as well as pictures of the team celebrating some of their recent victories. Rakitic is reported to have rejected the offer of his former teammate, although he could change his mind in case Barcelona extend Luis Enrique’s expiring contract.
@lorebetto
