It’s 2017. Social media surrounds us all. Many of today’s brightest moments are captured in a photo or video, to give us a smile. But leave it to the entertaining both on and off the pitch Dani Alves to once again delight his fans across the world. His followers on Instagram, were treated particularly well with his video after his decisive goal helped Juventus to their third consecutive Coppa Italia victory, with a 2-0 win over Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico. Here's his latest video:

"Vamos trabalhar que ficar parado é pra conformistas e a gente não entende disso né meus good crazys . #ilovethisgame #goodcrazyinthahouse #nopainnogain #goodvibesalways Un post condiviso da DanialvesD2 My Twitter (@danialves23) in data: 18 Mag 2017 alle ore 02:40 PDT