Dani Alves delights fans with Instagram video after Coppa Italia victory
19 May at 21:40It’s 2017. Social media surrounds us all. Many of today’s brightest moments are captured in a photo or video, to give us a smile. But leave it to the entertaining both on and off the pitch Dani Alves to once again delight his fans across the world. His followers on Instagram, were treated particularly well with his video after his decisive goal helped Juventus to their third consecutive Coppa Italia victory, with a 2-0 win over Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico. Here's his latest video:
