Dani Alves dig at Juve: People at PSG understand me
23 December at 13:45Dani Alves claims that he has enjoyed « six good months » with PSG, and that he is happy that the club seems to have accepted him.
« I think these have been six very good months, » he told local radio RMC.
The Brazilian had left Juventus in the summer under a cloud, with reports emerging later on that the three-time Champions League winner was never quite on the same page with the rest of his team.
This does not seem to have been a problem in Paris, where the Selecao star has bonded with Neymar, Thiago Silva and Marco Verratti, among others.
“To have started somewhere new and when you consider the necessary adaptation, I’ve obtained some good results.
“I’ve managed to make sure that people understand my way of being, and I think that that’s a good thing. But, as in life, we can never be satisfied with what we do.”
Alves was a particular star in the game against Angers two months back, when he provided two excellent assists in a 5-0 win.
