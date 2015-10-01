Dani Alves: €40m Barca signing, ex-Spurs man 'will be a bargain'
21 September at 14:30Dani Alves claims that Paulinho will be a “bargain” for Barcelona.
The former Tottenham man’s arrival for €40 million was very criticised this summer, as the Blaugrana faithful were expecting to sign big names to replace €222 million departee Neymar.
Instead, the signing of Paulinho (for his release clause, no less) was met with unimpressed comments online and in the media, but the 29-year-old has done a lot to turn things around.
The Brazilian international scored Barcelona’s second against Eibar on Tuesday, as the Catalans came away with a 6-1 win. Former Blaugrana Alves posted an excited message on Instagram as soon as the ball flew in off a corner.
“Gooollll caraiooooo [wow]. He’s going to be a bargain.”
Paulinho had already netted the winner against Getafe at the weekend, curling in a fantastic effort after being found outside the box by Lionel Messi.
The 29-year-old wants to make next summer’s World Cup, and this move seems to be helping so far.
Dani Alves' measured reaction to Paulinho's ideahttps://t.co/hUS7CTLxoi pic.twitter.com/nv0D2UdyfM— Edo Dalmonte (@EdoDalmonte) September 21, 2017
