Dani Alves claims that Paulinho will be

The former Tottenham man’s arrival for

40 million was very criticised this summer, as the Blaugrana faithful were expecting to sign big names to replace

222 million departee Neymar.

Instead, the signing of Paulinho (for his release clause, no less) was met with unimpressed comments online and in the media, but the 29-year-old has done a lot to turn things around.

The Brazilian international scored Barcelona’s second against Eibar on Tuesday, as the Catalans came away with a 6-1 win. Former Blaugrana Alves posted an excited message on Instagram as soon as the ball flew in off a corner.

“Gooollll caraiooooo [wow]. He’s going to be a bargain.”

Paulinho had already netted the winner against Getafe at the weekend, curling in a fantastic effort after being found outside the box by Lionel Messi.

The 29-year-old wants to make next summer’s World Cup, and this move seems to be helping so far.