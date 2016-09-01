He has seen many, he has won so many. Here at the Camp Nou he is at home, but now there is only Juventus. For another success to conquer. That's how he lives on the eve of Barcelona-Juve the great former tomorrow night, Dani Alves. These are the main themes addressed by the Brazilian’s press conference.

FAREWELL TO BARCA- "I did not want to be controversial in the past, I wanted to express what I was feeling when I said that my was an exit with class. I did not want to offend anyone, I lived fabulous years in Barcelona. But I did not keep this bittersweet feeling at my departure. I felt myself pushed away when I left, so I wanted to use the media in Madrid because I know that they would not manipulated. Those of Barcelona instead occasionally manipulate."

XAVI - "I thank Xavi, I know more than anyone else, and know that when I defend the colors I do 100%. They were beautiful years, but to come back here one day Barcelona should rectify many things. The ego of the people does not change, unlikely to happen. I do not regret my choice, although sometimes it is normal to feel a bit of nostalgia, but I'm at Juve, I just think of Juve."

HIGUAIN - "It’s nice to play with players of his level. When you have the privilege to play with people of this level you can afford to win many titles. I hope he can play to his level."

CAMP NOU - "To return to step on the Camp Nou grass gave me an incredible energy. I would not give percentages, but if I say 60% to be respectful of Barça. But here we know that the games are hard and long. I also know that if we have a great match and try to score goals, not to be content with the advantage, we can do harm to Barça. Nobody asked me how to resist to the Camp Nou pressure, we study every opponent and we all know what to do to win, we will need a great effort but we know that this sacrifice is worth it. Because eliminating Barça would eliminate the best team in the world."

EX - "Now I defend the colors of Juventus, my past will remain guarded in a very special corner but can not influence me. These are aspects that must be separated at some point."

EXPERIENCE - "I think the sum of all the positive things are necessary when you play at this level, my experience and my comrades will help us a lot to get ready to live a special night of great football."

GRANDE JUVE - "Here you live the atmosphere of a great team. When a team wins five league titles, it makes you breathe a winner. I've been in other successful groups, here we always work to win. And now we pursue the dream of winning Champions after 25 years."

WELCOME - "I think here at Camp Nou they will welcome me well, because many have loved me. But some do not like me. Because here in Catalonia there is a lifestyle that does not coincide with mine, you can not please them all. I'm going home, so i'm happy to do it even if as a rival. And what will happen will happen. I am a Barca fan who simply hides his feelings at the kick-off."

DANI DIFFERENT AND EQUAL - "Luis Enrique said he saw me different from usual? I do not know why he said this, I live my profession the same way regardless of which team you play and the colleagues with whom I am. You have to always learn and teach. I'm nobody to teach, but I know that I must be an example for the younger kids. I live with great intensity in my work, this commitment has made me write my story on the stones that remain. If we work happy, fatigue does not weigh you. Some like me, some do not: it’s my life, I have to decide what to do. I'm this way and I think my parents are proud of me."