Dani Alves: ‘Here’s why I left Juventus’

Former Juventus star Dani Alves talked to Sky Sport on Saturday evening after Psg’s opening league game against Amiens. The Brazilian star left Turin after a one-year spell at the Juventus Stadium and during his interview he explained why he decided to leave the Serie A giants.



“I am a player who likes playing the ball. I take some risks and I understand that but I believe they did not understand my style. I was not happy there and I decided to leave. However, I am grateful to Juventus.”



​Dani Alves has already one goal and one assist in two official games with Psg this season.



The Ligue 1 giants won the French Supercup against Monaco last week and managed a 2-0 win againt Amiens yesterday.



The former Barcelona star is the second player to have won the most trophies in his career after Ryan Giggs.



His contract with Psg expires in 2019.

