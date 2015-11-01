Dani Alves: ‘I know Barcelona players miss me’

Dani Alves joined Juventus in a shock free transfer last summer, leaving Barcelona after eight years of glory trophies, trophies and trophies again. The Brazilian will face his ex club tomorrow night as Barcelona are set to play at the J Stadium in a quarter-finals Champions League tie. Talking to FIFA.com about the differences between Juve and Barcelona Dani Alves said.



“My new adventure here is a challenge, it’s something different I wanted to do. I was not feeling at ease anymore in Barcelona. It was strange to play with a different shirt at the beginning but new experiences excite me more than anything else.”



“I am sure Barcelona miss me. They appreciated me as a man and as a player. I was able to make every game unique with new dances, celebrations and this kind of stuff. I’ve spoken with my ex teammates and they say the miss me especially for these reasons. Here in Italy players are really serious and are not jokers like I am. However, as I said, I love challenges and I think I have a lot to offer to Juventus.”

