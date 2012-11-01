Minus two days from the Champions League semi-finals against Monaco and Juventus are warming up the engines. Brazilian defender Dani Alves has given an interview to Premium Sport, in which he called to his highest concentration and reiterated the need not to underestimate the French club: "The biggest danger for this semifinal would be to think we have already won the Champions because we have eliminated Barcelona, ​​the competition is not finished and the trophy has not yet been won. We do not have to think about going to Monte Carlo for a walk, Monaco is a team that plays without worry, in a free and dangerous way. We will have to be calm and give it all at this time that it is the most important of the season. There is a chance to make the Champions League final and this gives us a strong motivation. Juve in the last few years has often come to the end stages, but they have not won and we can not go wrong again if we are to get to the final again. "

The only club still in the race for the Treble, Dani Alves explains, "Day after day we want to improve, at the beginning of the season we wanted to get to this point with the ability to compete for all the competitions. We are happy to be still in it. We're going to do our work day after day but we do not have to think that there is no such possibility. The reality is we can win everything, and we want to dream. We have not done anything yet, but we are close to winning every competition. We can write a wonderful story, because, I came here to make history."