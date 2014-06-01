Current Paris Saint-Germain star and former Juventus right-back Dani Alves has admitted that Napoli are better than Juventus.

Alves, now 34, joined the Parisiens this past summer on a free transfer from Juventus, where he reached the finals of the Champions League last season, only to lose 4-1 to Real Madrid in the final.

The Brazilian spent only a single season at the Turin based club and revealed the reason for leaving the bianconeri. He told Sky Sports

Alves has been a regular player for Unai Emery’s men this season, making ten appearances in the league and appearing five times in the Champions League, racking up a tally of two goals and four assists in all competitions.

Alves’ side is currently top of the Ligue 1 charts, with PSG as many as nine points clear of both Lyon and Monaco.

"I went away from Juventus because I was not enjoying myself. The club must take an example from Napoli"Kaustubh Pandey