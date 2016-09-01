Dani Alves slams Barcelona: ‘They have no idea how to treat players’

Dani Alves move to Juventus in a free transfer last summer leaving Barcelona after eight years full of happiness and trophies. The end of the love story between the Brazilian defender and Barcelona, however, was not as good as one would imagine. The Brazil International, in fact, has slammed his old club in an interview with Spanish paper ABC.



“I’m happy when I’m feeling loved, otherwise there is no point for me to stay. During the last three seasons at Barcelona I had been hearing many rumours linking me with a Barcelona exit but nobody from the board ever talked to me about it.”



“They were false and ungrateful and they only offered me a contract extension when they received the transfer ban. That’s why I wanted to include a clause that allowed me to leave the club for free one year later. People who run Barcelona have no idea how to treat players.”

