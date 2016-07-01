Dani Alves took Neymar and Cavani to dinner last night

Though Neymar and Edinson Cavani can’t share a penalty kick, it appears they did share dinner last night. PSG teammate, and former Barcelona star, Dani Alves held a “reconciliation dinner” in an effort to lower tempers in the locker room.



Neymar and Cavani made headlines last week when the latter refused to allow the most expensive player on Earth take a penalty kick. The exchange was caught on camera, and has been replayed endlessly across the world.



Many who saw the video interpreted it as evidence of Neymar being immature, while others saw it as Cavani being egotistical since he’s no longer the premier attacking option at the French club. With the additions of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the Uruguayan has been forced from the spotlight at Parc des Princes.



Though we don’t know what exactly happened during the dinner in the center of Paris, one can safely assume neither Neymar nor Cavani shared each others’ food.

