Dani Alves urges Dybala to join PSG
10 March at 15:45Paris Saint-Germain star Dani Alves is urging former Juventus teammate Paulo Dybala to join the French giants, reports suggest.
The 24-year-old Dybala, who has drawn links with a host of big clubs across Europe, recently helped Juventus go past English giants Tottenham by scoring the winner in the second half and thus, helped the club reach the quarter-finals of the competition once again. In 21 Serie A appearances this season, Dybala has found the back of the net 15 times, assisting thrice.
IlBianconero(via Tuttosport) understand that while Dybala and Alves have remained close despite the Brazilian's move to PSG this past summer, Dybala has been in contact with his brother and agent Mariano, who was reported to have met with PSG regarding a possible move.
And Alves, who has previously stated in interviews that Dybala has to leave Juventus to 'challenge himself', and he wants Dybala to join him in France. And while the relationship between Juventus and Dybala is peaceful again, a move to PSG could be on the cards.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
