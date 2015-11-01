Dani Alves ‘wants to play Barcelona’ in the Champions League final

Juventus star Dani Alves is one of those players who have made the history of Barcelona. The Brazilian right-back spent 8 years at the club winning countless trophies, including three Champions Leagues. Dani Alves knows how to get the job done and that’s why Juventus decided to sign him last summer.



The Serie A giants want to extend their dominion on Italian football and have become credible contenders for the Champions League thanks to the summer signing of Gonzalo Higuain, Marko Pjaca and the permanent arrival of Cuadrado from Chelsea.



​Juventus have made it through the quarter finals beating Porto 3-0 on aggregate and Dani Alves talked to BeIn Sport yesterday night to reveal which club he’d like to play next.



“I wouldn’t like to meet Barcelona now, I’d prefer a match against them later on. Playing against them in the final would be strange but better.”



​Dani Alves joined Juventus in a free transfer last summer and his contract at the J Stadium runs until 2018.

